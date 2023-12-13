Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Boise State and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Northwestern State 45-30.

Boise State entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Northwestern State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Northwestern State 1-8, Boise State 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Boise State will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Northwestern State Demons at 9:00 p.m. ET at ExtraMile Arena. The timing is sure in Boise State's favor as the team sits on 18 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Northwestern State has not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses dating back to last season.

Boise State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They blew past the Wolves, posting a 109-70 win at home. That looming 109-70 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Boise State yet this season.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State's 21-10 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They fell 83-74 to the Golden Eagles on Saturday.

The Broncos have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season. As for the Demons, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-8.

Odds

Boise State is a big 24-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Broncos, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

