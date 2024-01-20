Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: San Diego State 15-3, Boise State 12-5

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the San Diego State Aztecs and the Boise State Broncos are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at ExtraMile Arena. San Diego State will be strutting in after a win while Boise State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 20 to 7 on the offensive boards, a fact San Diego State proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 71-59 win over the Wolf Pack.

Jaedon LeDee was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Reese Waters, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boise State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell to the Rebels 68-64. Boise State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Tyson Degenhart, who scored 24 points along with six rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Aztecs pushed their record up to 15-3 with that victory, which was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season. As for the Broncos, their loss ended a 22-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-5.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Diego State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

San Diego State came up short against Boise State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 66-60. Can San Diego State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

San Diego State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boise State.