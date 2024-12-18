Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Boise State and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 36-27, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Boise State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-3 in no time. On the other hand, Texas So. will have to make due with a 2-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Texas So. 2-8, Boise State 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Boise State. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Texas So. Tigers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at ExtraMile Arena. The timing is sure in the Broncos' favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Tigers have been banged up by eight consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

On Saturday, Boise State needed a bit of extra time to put away Saint Mary's. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Gaels 67-65. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Broncos have posted since March 8th.

Boise State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Alvaro Cardenas led the charge by going 5 for 8 en route to 14 points. Another player making a difference was Javan Buchanan, who posted ten points along with seven rebounds.

Even though they won, Boise State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Texas So. on Saturday and boy were they right. They were completely outmatched by Nevada on the road and fell 105-73. The Tigers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 55-31.

Zaire Hayes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 5 for 7 en route to 16 points. What's more, he also posted a 71.4% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

Boise State's victory bumped their record up to 7-3. As for Texas So., their loss dropped their record down to 2-8.

Odds

Boise State is a big 22.5-point favorite against Texas So., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

