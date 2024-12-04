Halftime Report

Boise State and Utah Tech have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Boise State has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Utah Tech 48-31.

If Boise State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-2 in no time. On the other hand, Utah Tech will have to make due with a 2-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Utah Tech 2-7, Boise State 5-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Boise State. They will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 9:00 p.m. ET at ExtraMile Arena. The timing is sure in the Broncos' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Trailblazers have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Boise State is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Boston College just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They lost 63-61 to the Eagles on a last-minute jump shot From Joshua Beadle. The match marked the Broncos' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Javan Buchanan, who went 9 for 16 en route to 24 points.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech didn't have quite enough to beat Portland State on Saturday and fell 71-68.

Even though they lost, Utah Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Boise State's loss dropped their record down to 5-2. As for Utah Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Boise State has been crazy accurate this season, having made 49% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Utah Tech, though, as they've only made 39.2% of their field goals this season. Given Boise State's sizable advantage in that area, Utah Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Boise State is a big 23.5-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

