Vanguard Lions @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Vanguard 0-0, Boise State 0-0

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

The Boise State Broncos will host the Vanguard Lions to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at ExtraMile Arena.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boise State were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 35.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Vanguard struggles in that department as they averaged 29 per game.

Looking back to last season, Boise State had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 23-8 record. On the other hand, Vanguard sure didn't have their best season, finishing 0-1.