Halftime Report

Wash. State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Boise State 44-24.

If Wash. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-2 in no time. On the other hand, Boise State will have to make due with a 6-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wash. State Cougars @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Wash. State 7-2, Boise State 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Wash. State Cougars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Boise State Broncos at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena. The Cougars pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 8.5-point favorite Broncos.

Last Monday, Wash. State beat Nevada 68-57.

Wash. State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Isaiah Watts out in front who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points. What's more, Watts also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in February. LeJuan Watts was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

Wash. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Nevada only posted 11.

Meanwhile, Boise State was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They were the clear victor by an 87-64 margin over Utah Tech on Tuesday. The Broncos have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 23 points or more this season.

Wash. State is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-2 record this season. As for Boise State, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-2.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Wash. State has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.3% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've made 49.5% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wash. State beat Boise State 66-61 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Will Wash. State repeat their success, or does Boise State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boise State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Wash. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Wash. State.