Boise State vs. BYU: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Boise State (home) vs. BYU (away)

Current Records: Boise State 1-2; BYU 3-1

What to Know

The Brigham Young Cougars are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Boise State Broncos at 10 p.m. ET at Taco Bell Arena. BYU will be strutting in after a win while Boise State will be stumbling in from a loss.

BYU escaped with a win last Friday against the Houston Cougars by the margin of a single free throw last Friday, 72-71. BYU got double-digit scores from four players: G Alex Barcello (16), G Jake Toolson (14), F Kolby Lee (14), and G TJ Haws (10).

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the UC Irvine Anteaters took down Boise State 69-60. One thing holding Boise State back was the mediocre play of G Justinian Jessup, who did not have his best game; he finished with ten points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

Boise State's defeat took them down to 1-2 while BYU's victory pulled them up to 3-1. We'll see if the Broncos can steal BYU's luck or if BYU records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Taco Bell Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Taco Bell Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.