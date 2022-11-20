Who's Playing

Colorado @ Boise State

Current Records: Colorado 3-2; Boise State 2-2

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes will take on the Boise State Broncos at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at HTC Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Colorado took their contest against the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday by a conclusive 103-75 score. The Buffaloes got double-digit scores from four players: guard KJ Simpson (30), guard Ethan Wright (15), guard Javon Ruffin (14), and guard Nique Clifford (11). Ruffin hadn't helped his team much against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Javon Ruffin's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, everything went Boise State's way against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Friday as they made off with a 70-48 victory. The Broncos can attribute much of their success to forward Tyson Degenhart, who had 19 points along with five rebounds, and guard Chibuzo Agbo, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 24 points.

Their wins bumped Colorado to 3-2 and Boise State to 2-2. With both Colorado and Boise State swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.