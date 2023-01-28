Who's Playing

Colorado State @ Boise State

Current Records: Colorado State 10-11; Boise State 16-5

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos lost both of their matches to the Colorado State Rams last season on scores of 74-77 and 68-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Broncos and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Boise State beat the Fresno State Bulldogs 63-53 on Tuesday. Five players on Boise State scored in the double digits: guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (16), forward Tyson Degenhart (13), guard Max Rice (13), guard Chibuzo Agbo (11), and forward Naje Smith (10).

Meanwhile, Colorado State was just a bucket short of a win on Saturday and fell 58-57 to the Wyoming Cowboys. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Rams had been the slight favorite coming in. The losing side was boosted by guard Isaiah Stevens, who posted a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds in addition to seven assists.

The Broncos' victory brought them up to 16-5 while Colorado State's loss pulled them down to 10-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boise State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.70%, which places them 27th in college basketball. But Colorado State ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.10% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Boise State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Colorado State.