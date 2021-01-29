The Colorado State Rams and the Boise State Broncos are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 11 p.m. ET on Friday at Moby Arena. Colorado State is 12-3 overall and 7-0 at home, while Boise State is 13-2 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Broncos are 6-0-1 against the spread in their last seven games following an against-the-spread loss. The Rams are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. The home team is 4-1 against the spread in the last five Colorado State vs. Boise State meetings.

The Broncos are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Colorado State vs. Boise State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 145. Before entering any Boise State vs. Colorado State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Colorado State vs. Boise State spread: Boise State -2.5

Colorado State vs. Boise State over-under: 145 points

Colorado State vs. Boise State money line: Boise State -145, Colorado State +125

What you need to know about Colorado State

The Rams aim to sweep the season series against Boise State after dropping the Broncos 78-56 on Wednesday. Colorado State got double-digit scores from David Roddy (27 points), Isaiah Stevens (12 points), Kendle Moore and John Tonje (11 points each).

Roddy leads Colorado State in scoring at 16.0 points per game and in rebounding with 9.4 boards per contest. Isaiah Stevens dishes 6.5 assists per game.

What you need to know about Boise State

The Broncos saw a 13-game winning streak snapped Wednesday, losing 78-56 to Colorado State. Derrick Alston Jr. scored 20 points in the loss.

Alston leads Boise State in scoring at 17.0 points per game, while Mladen Armus grabs 7.3 rebounds and Rayj Dennis deals 3.4 assists per outing.

How to make Colorado State vs. Boise State picks

