Who's Playing

Northridge @ Boise State

Current Records: Northridge 1-4; Boise State 4-2

What to Know

The Northridge Matadors will face off against the Boise State Broncos on the road at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Matadors will be looking to right the ship.

It looks like Northridge got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 82-66 fall against the Central Michigan Chippewas last week.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Boise State and the Utah Valley Wolverines this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Boise State wrapped it up with an 87-69 win at home. Boise State got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Chibuzo Agbo out in front picking up 20 points.

The Matadors are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Northridge suffered a grim 74-48 defeat to the Broncos when the two teams previously met in December of last year. Can Northridge avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.49

Odds

The Broncos are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boise State have won all of the games they've played against Northridge in the last eight years.