Boise State vs. San Diego State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Boise State vs. San Diego State basketball game
Who's Playing
San Diego State @ Boise State
Current Records: San Diego State 25-0; Boise State 17-9
What to Know
The #4 San Diego State Aztecs and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West clash at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at ExtraMile Arena. The Aztecs are currently enjoying a perfect season and are looking to extend their dominance.
San Diego State entered their matchup last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, they took down the New Mexico Lobos 82-59. Forward Matt Mitchell was the offensive standout of the game for San Diego State, dropping a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Boise State didn't have too much trouble with the Air Force Falcons at home last Tuesday as they won 74-57. Boise State's forward RJ Williams was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 16 points and 12 boards.
The Aztecs are now a perfect 25-0 while Boise State sits at 17-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: San Diego State enters the contest with only 58.4 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. But Boise State ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 77.7 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $27.54
Odds
The Aztecs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Diego State have won five out of their last nine games against Boise State.
- Jan 11, 2020 - San Diego State 83 vs. Boise State 65
- Feb 16, 2019 - San Diego State 71 vs. Boise State 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - Boise State 88 vs. San Diego State 64
- Feb 27, 2018 - San Diego State 72 vs. Boise State 64
- Jan 13, 2018 - Boise State 83 vs. San Diego State 80
- Mar 09, 2017 - San Diego State 87 vs. Boise State 68
- Jan 07, 2017 - Boise State 78 vs. San Diego State 66
- Feb 27, 2016 - Boise State 66 vs. San Diego State 63
- Jan 16, 2016 - San Diego State 56 vs. Boise State 53
