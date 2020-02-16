Boise State vs. San Diego State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Boise State

Current Records: San Diego State 25-0; Boise State 17-9

What to Know

The #4 San Diego State Aztecs and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West clash at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at ExtraMile Arena. The Aztecs are currently enjoying a perfect season and are looking to extend their dominance.

San Diego State entered their matchup last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, they took down the New Mexico Lobos 82-59. Forward Matt Mitchell was the offensive standout of the game for San Diego State, dropping a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boise State didn't have too much trouble with the Air Force Falcons at home last Tuesday as they won 74-57. Boise State's forward RJ Williams was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 16 points and 12 boards.

The Aztecs are now a perfect 25-0 while Boise State sits at 17-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: San Diego State enters the contest with only 58.4 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. But Boise State ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 77.7 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

Odds

The Aztecs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

San Diego State have won five out of their last nine games against Boise State.