San Diego State (15-3) will try to make its bid to jump back into the top 25 when it travels to Boise State (12-5) for a Mountain West showdown on Saturday afternoon. The Aztecs were knocked out of the rankings when they lost at New Mexico State last Saturday, but they bounced back with a 71-59 win against Nevada on Wednesday. Boise State is coming off its first conference loss of the season, as its four-game winning streak was snapped in a 68-64 loss to UNLV on Tuesday. The Broncos and Aztecs join Utah State as the three one-loss teams atop the Mountain West standings.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at ExtraMile Arena in Boise. The latest Boise State vs. San Diego State odds from SportsLine consensus list the Aztecs as 1.5-point road favorites, while the over/under for total points is 136.5.

Boise State vs. San Diego State date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Boise State vs. San Diego State time: 1 p.m. ET

Boise State vs. San Diego State TV channel: CBS

Boise State vs. San Diego State live stream: Paramount+

For Boise State vs. San Diego State, the model projects that the Broncos cover the spread as 1.5-point home underdogs. Boise State is off to a fast start in league play, picking up road wins against San Jose State and Nevada to go along with a home win over then-No. 17 Colorado State. The Broncos were 2.5-point home underdogs against the Rams, so they have already pulled off one upset at home within the conference.

Junior forward O'Mar Stanley posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Colorado State, which was his third double-double of the season. He was one of five Boise State players to score in double figures, and there are four players averaging double digits overall. Junior forward Tyson Degenhart leads the team with 16.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, while senior guard Chibuzo Agbo is adding 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.

San Diego State has already lost three road games this season, including last Saturday's 88-70 loss to New Mexico as a 4-point underdog. The Aztecs have only covered the spread once in their last nine road games, and Boise State has won five of its last six home games in this head-to-head series, which is why the model has the Broncos covering in well over 70% of the latest simulations. Stream the game here.

