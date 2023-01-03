Who's Playing
San Jose State @ Boise State
Current Records: San Jose State 11-4; Boise State 10-4
What to Know
The San Jose State Spartans have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boise State Broncos and are hoping to record their first win since March 5 of 2016. SJSU is on the road again Tuesday and plays against Boise State at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at ExtraMile Arena. The Spartans will be strutting in after a victory while Boise State will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Colorado State Rams typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday SJSU proved too difficult a challenge. SJSU was able to grind out a solid win over the Rams, winning 78-70. SJSU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Omari Moore (29), guard Alvaro Cardenas Torre (12), forward Tibet Gorener (12), and forward Sage Tolbert III (11).
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Broncos as they fell 74-72 to the Nevada Wolf Pack last week. The top scorers for Boise State were guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (22 points) and forward Naje Smith (20 points).
The Spartans are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Boise State's defeat took them down to 10-4 while San Jose State's victory pulled them up to 11-4. Omari Moore will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, five dimes and six rebounds this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Boise State's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.49
Odds
The Broncos are a big 10-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Boise State have won 11 out of their last 12 games against San Jose State.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Boise State 76 vs. San Jose State 60
- Jan 02, 2021 - Boise State 87 vs. San Jose State 86
- Dec 31, 2020 - Boise State 106 vs. San Jose State 54
- Feb 19, 2020 - Boise State 80 vs. San Jose State 62
- Jan 29, 2020 - Boise State 99 vs. San Jose State 71
- Feb 09, 2019 - Boise State 105 vs. San Jose State 57
- Jan 12, 2019 - Boise State 87 vs. San Jose State 64
- Jan 24, 2018 - Boise State 94 vs. San Jose State 71
- Feb 25, 2017 - Boise State 85 vs. San Jose State 78
- Jan 21, 2017 - Boise State 75 vs. San Jose State 65
- Mar 05, 2016 - San Jose State 68 vs. Boise State 63
- Jan 20, 2016 - Boise State 94 vs. San Jose State 69