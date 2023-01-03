Who's Playing

The San Jose State Spartans have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boise State Broncos and are hoping to record their first win since March 5 of 2016. SJSU is on the road again Tuesday and plays against Boise State at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at ExtraMile Arena. The Spartans will be strutting in after a victory while Boise State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Colorado State Rams typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday SJSU proved too difficult a challenge. SJSU was able to grind out a solid win over the Rams, winning 78-70. SJSU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Omari Moore (29), guard Alvaro Cardenas Torre (12), forward Tibet Gorener (12), and forward Sage Tolbert III (11).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Broncos as they fell 74-72 to the Nevada Wolf Pack last week. The top scorers for Boise State were guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (22 points) and forward Naje Smith (20 points).

The Spartans are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Boise State's defeat took them down to 10-4 while San Jose State's victory pulled them up to 11-4. Omari Moore will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, five dimes and six rebounds this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Boise State's defense can bottle him up.

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

The Broncos are a big 10-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Boise State have won 11 out of their last 12 games against San Jose State.