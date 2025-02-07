The Boise State Broncos (16-7, 8-4 Mountain West) will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the San Jose State Spartans (12-12, 5-7) on Friday night. Boise State is coming off a 71-62 win at UNLV on Tuesday to remain one game back of third place in the conference standings. San Jose State has won three of its last four games, including a double-overtime win at Fresno State on Tuesday. Boise State notched a 73-71 win in the first meeting between these teams this season (Dec. 28).

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Friday at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State is favored by 14 points in the latest Boise State vs. San Jose State odds, while the over/under is 141.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Boise State vs. San Jose State spread: Boise State -14

Boise State vs. San Jose State over/under: 141.5 points

Boise State vs. San Jose State money line: Boise State: -1190, San Jose State: +738

Boise State already picked up a road win at San Jose State in December, as senior forward Tyson Degenhart had 26 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Degenhart leads the Broncos with 17.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, scoring in double figures in all but one game this season. He is joined in double figures by Andrew Meadow (12.1), Alvaro Cardenas (11.9) and Javan Buchanan (11.0).

Degenhart had a team-high 16 points in a 71-62 win at UNLV on Tuesday, helping the Broncos cover the spread as 3-point favorites. Buchanan, a junior forward, had 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench. The Broncos have won 20 straight home games against the Spartans, and they have covered the spread in six of their last eight games this season.

San Jose State was three games under the .500 mark on Jan. 7, but it has won five of its last seven games to turn its campaign around. The Spartans have won multiple road games during that stretch, beating Air Force and Fresno State. They were 3-point favorites in their double-overtime win at Fresno State on Tuesday, as sophomore guard Latrell Davis and senior guard Josh Uduje both poured in 30 points.

Uduje leads San Jose State with 16.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while junior guard Will McClendon is adding 12.2 points. The Spartans have been the most profitable team in college basketball since November, covering the spread at a 17-1-1 clip in their last 19 games. Additionally, they have covered in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

