The San Jose State Spartans and the Boise State Broncos are set to tip at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at ExtraMile Arena in a Mountain West matchup. Boise State is 17-8 overall and 11-2 at home, while San Jose State is 9-17 overall and 1-9 on the road. The Broncos are currently third in the Mountain West standings at 8-4 while the Spartans are 10th at 2-11.

Meanwhile, Boise State has won nine of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with SJSU but the Spartans have covered the spread in four of the last five meetings. This time around, the Broncos are favored by 15.5 points in the latest Boise State vs. San Jose State odds and the over/under is 141.5 points.



Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Boise State vs. San Jose State spread: Boise State -15.5

Boise State vs. San Jose State over/under: 141.5 points

Boise State vs. San Jose State money line: Boise State -1559, San Jose State +867

What you need to know about San Jose State

San Jose State fell 80-75 to the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday and the Spartans have now lost eight of their last nine games. Myron Amey Jr. scored 19 points to go along with six assists and four steals in the loss while Latrell Davis scored 20 points.

Wyoming crushed San Jose State on the glass 34-20 and also shot 51.8% as a team in the victory. It was the sixth time in the last seven games that the Spartans have lost the rebounding battle and opponents are shooting 51.4% from the floor against them over their last nine games.

What you need to know about Boise State

Everything went Boise State's way against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday as the Broncos made off with a 90-66 win. Among those leading the charge was Tyson Degenhart, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds. Max Rice was another key contributor, scoring 13 points to go along with five rebounds.

The Broncos shot a blistering 58.8% from the floor in the win and also won the rebounding battle 32-20. They're outrebounding opponents by nearly seven boards a game throughout the season and should have a significant advantage on the glass again on Tuesday.

How to make Boise State vs. San Jose State picks



