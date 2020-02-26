Boise State vs. UNLV odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 26 predictions from proven model

The UNLV Rebels and the Boise State Broncos are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 11 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels are 15-14 overall and 11-6 at home, while Boise State is 19-10 overall and 4-7 on the road. Boise State won the most recent meeting between these two teams, earning a 73-66 victory on Jan. 8 as a 5.5-point favorite. Boise State is 18-10 against the spread this season, while UNLV is 15-14 against the number in 2019-20. The Rebels are favored by three-points in the latest UNLV vs. Boise State odds, while the over-under is set at 141.5. Before entering any Boise State vs. UNLV picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for Boise State vs. UNLV:

UNLV vs. Boise State spread: UNLV -3

UNLV vs. Boise State over-under: 141.5 points

UNLV vs. Boise State money line: UNLV -154, Boise State +133

What you need to know about UNLV

UNLV knocked off No. 4 San Diego State 66-63 on Saturday, handing the Aztecs their first loss of the season. Elijah Mitrou-Long came off the bench to lead the Rebels with 19 points, while Amauri Hardy added 17 points. Bryce Hamilton leads UNLV in scoring at 15.5 points per game, with Hardy contributing 14.1 points per contest.

UNLV comes into tonight's game on a three game winning streak. The Rebels have also won eight of their last 10 home games, and they've beaten the Broncos in two of their last three meetings.

What you need to know about Boise State

Boise State downed New Mexico 74-61 on Sunday. RJ Williams posted a double-double with 27 points and 17 rebounds, and Keith McGee came off the bench with 12 points. Derrick Alston Jr. leads Boise State in scoring at 17.8 points per game, while Justinian Jessup chips in 16.0 point per outing. In his last meeting against UNLV, Alston filled the stat sheet with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The Broncos enter Wednesday's matchup averaging 76.9 points per game. In addition, Boise State is 8-3 in its last 11 meetings against UNLV. However, the Broncos are just 4-12 in their last 16 road games.

How to make Boise State vs. UNLV picks

