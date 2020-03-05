Boise State vs. UNLV odds, line: 2020 Mountain West Tournament picks, predictions from proven model

The Boise State Broncos and the UNLV Rebels are set to square off in the 2020 Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals at 5 p.m. ET Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas in a game that will be televised by CBS Sports Network. UNLV is 17-14 overall and 12-6 at home, while Boise State is 19-11 overall and 4-8 on the road. UNLV has won five consecutive games heading into the tournament. The two teams split the regular season series. Boise State has won two of its past three.

The Rebels are favored by 2.5 points in the latest UNLV vs. Boise State odds, and the over-under is set at 141. Before entering any Boise State vs. UNLV picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 18 of the 2019-20 season on a 72-48 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNLV vs. Boise State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Boise State vs. UNLV:

UNLV vs. Boise State spread: UNLV -2.5

UNLV vs. Boise State over-under: 141 points

UNLV vs. Boise State money line: UNLV -133, Boise State 111

What you need to know about Boise State

The Broncos are out to make up for a 76-66 loss to UNLV last week. Abu Kigab wasn't much of a difference maker for Boise State and played for 25 minutes with just nine points. Justinian Jessup had 19 points and seven rebounds. RJ Williams had 10 points and 13 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.

What you need to know about UNLV

UNLV took its contest against the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday by a conclusive 92-69 score. Cheikh Mbacke Diong posted his fifth double-double of the season on 19 points and 12 rebounds. Elijah Mitrou-Long had 20 points and six rebounds. Amauri Hardy had 17 points and eight assists. UNLV shot 56 percent from the floor and 50 percent from 3-point range.

How to make UNLV vs. Boise State picks

SportsLine's model has simulated UNLV vs. Boise State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Boise State vs. UNLV? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the UNLV vs. Boise State spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.