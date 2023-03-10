Who's Playing

Utah State @ Boise State

Regular Season Records: Utah State 25-7; Boise State 24-8

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos and the Utah State Aggies are set to clash March 11 at Thomas & Mack Center in the third round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Boise State will be seeking to avenge the 86-73 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 4th.

The Broncos earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 87-76 victory over the UNLV Rebels. Boise State can attribute much of their success to guard Marcus Shaver Jr., who had 17 points and five assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Aggies didn't have too much trouble with the New Mexico Lobos on Thursday as they won 91-76. Four players on Utah State scored in the double digits: forward Taylor Funk (32), guard Steven Ashworth (22), forward Dan Akin (17), and guard Max Shulga (12). This also makes it three games in a row in which Steven Ashworth has had at least three steals.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boise State comes into the contest boasting the 33rd fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 64.1. But Utah State enters the game with 79.4 points per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 a.m. ET

Saturday at 12 a.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Boise State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Utah State.