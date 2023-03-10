Who's Playing
Utah State @ Boise State
Regular Season Records: Utah State 25-7; Boise State 24-8
What to Know
The Boise State Broncos and the Utah State Aggies are set to clash March 11 at Thomas & Mack Center in the third round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Boise State will be seeking to avenge the 86-73 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 4th.
The Broncos earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 87-76 victory over the UNLV Rebels. Boise State can attribute much of their success to guard Marcus Shaver Jr., who had 17 points and five assists along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Aggies didn't have too much trouble with the New Mexico Lobos on Thursday as they won 91-76. Four players on Utah State scored in the double digits: forward Taylor Funk (32), guard Steven Ashworth (22), forward Dan Akin (17), and guard Max Shulga (12). This also makes it three games in a row in which Steven Ashworth has had at least three steals.
A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boise State comes into the contest boasting the 33rd fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 64.1. But Utah State enters the game with 79.4 points per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 a.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Series History
Boise State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Utah State.
- Mar 04, 2023 - Utah State 86 vs. Boise State 73
- Jan 07, 2023 - Boise State 82 vs. Utah State 59
- Feb 19, 2022 - Boise State 68 vs. Utah State 57
- Jan 20, 2022 - Boise State 62 vs. Utah State 59
- Feb 19, 2021 - Boise State 81 vs. Utah State 77
- Feb 17, 2021 - Boise State 79 vs. Utah State 70
- Feb 08, 2020 - Utah State 70 vs. Boise State 61
- Jan 18, 2020 - Boise State 88 vs. Utah State 83
- Feb 23, 2019 - Utah State 78 vs. Boise State 71
- Mar 08, 2018 - Utah State 78 vs. Boise State 75
- Feb 10, 2018 - Utah State 71 vs. Boise State 65
- Jan 17, 2018 - Boise State 71 vs. Utah State 67
- Feb 04, 2017 - Boise State 72 vs. Utah State 70
- Dec 28, 2016 - Boise State 83 vs. Utah State 80
- Feb 02, 2016 - Boise State 70 vs. Utah State 67
- Jan 05, 2016 - Boise State 76 vs. Utah State 61