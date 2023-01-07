Who's Playing

Utah State @ Boise State

Current Records: Utah State 13-2; Boise State 11-4

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies haven't won a contest against the Boise State Broncos since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Utah State and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at ExtraMile Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Aggies didn't have too much trouble with the Air Force Falcons on the road on Tuesday as they won 77-65. Forward Taylor Funk (16 points) and guard Steven Ashworth (15 points) were the top scorers for Utah State.

Meanwhile, Boise State skirted by the San Jose State Spartans 67-64 on Tuesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Marcus Shaver Jr. with 0:03 remaining. The overall outcome was to be expected, but SJSU made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. The Broncos got double-digit scores from four players: guard Chibuzo Agbo (15), guard Max Rice (14), forward Tyson Degenhart (13), and forward Naje Smith (11).

The wins brought the Aggies up to 13-2 and Boise State to 11-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: Utah State comes into the game boasting the 14th most points per game in college basketball at 83.3. But Boise State ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 59.7 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

Series History

Boise State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Utah State.