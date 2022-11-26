Who's Playing
Utah Valley @ Boise State
Current Records: Utah Valley 3-3; Boise State 3-2
What to Know
The Boise State Broncos will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Utah Valley Wolverines at 4 p.m. ET. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Broncos strolled past the Colorado Buffaloes with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 68-55. Boise State's guard Marcus Shaver Jr. filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, everything went Utah Valley's way against the Green Bay Phoenix on Sunday as they made off with a 79-56 win. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on the Wolverines.
The wins brought Boise State up to 3-2 and Utah Valley to 3-3. Boise State and Utah Valley are both 1-1 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho
Series History
Boise State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 09, 2021 - Boise State 76 vs. Utah Valley 56