Washington State will face Boise State for a showdown Saturday at Idaho Central Arena on CBS. This will mark the 10th meeting between the programs, with Washington State leading the all-time series 5-4. Washington State knocked off Boise State 66-61 last season at Spokane Arena, and this will be the fourth consecutive meeting between the programs at a neutral site.

Boise State is coming off an 87-64 over Utah Tech earlier this week. The Broncos have won five of their last six games since falling to San Francisco in the second game of the season. Boise State's premier win came against Clemson at home last month.

Washington State has won four of its last five games, including a 68-57 win on the road against Nevada earlier this month. The Cougars are off to a 7-2 start in Year 1 of the David Riley era after the former Eastern Washington coach was hired this past offseason to replace Kyle Smith, who took the vacant job at Stanford.

The Cougars are coming off their first NCAA Tournament since 2008, while Boise State has reached the tournament in three consecutive seasons under coach Leon Rice.

How to watch Boise State vs. Washington State live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Boise State vs. Washington State prediction, picks

All odds via SportsLine consensus

Washington State has a 2-0 record against Mountain West competition this season, while Boise State is 0-1 against teams from the WCC. The Broncos have a 16-3 record against WCC programs since the 2014-15 season. Washington State was one of the biggest surprises last season, and they're off to a hot start under Riley. The Cougars will keep this game close, but Boise State should win. Pick: Washington State +7