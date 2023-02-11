Who's Playing

Wyoming @ Boise State

Current Records: Wyoming 7-16; Boise State 18-6

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos are 14-2 against the Wyoming Cowboys since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Broncos and Wyoming will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8 p.m. ET at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Boise State as they lost 72-52 to the San Diego State Aztecs last Friday. Guard Max Rice (16 points) was the top scorer for Boise State.

Meanwhile, Wyoming came up short against the UNLV Rebels on Wednesday, falling 69-59. Forward Jeremiah Oden had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

The Broncos are now 18-6 while the Cowboys sit at 7-16. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boise State comes into the matchup boasting the 14th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.2. Less enviably, Wyoming has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 44th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Boise State have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Wyoming.