Who's Playing
Wyoming @ Boise State
Current Records: Wyoming 7-16; Boise State 18-6
What to Know
The Boise State Broncos are 14-2 against the Wyoming Cowboys since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Broncos and Wyoming will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8 p.m. ET at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
Things couldn't have gone much worse for Boise State as they lost 72-52 to the San Diego State Aztecs last Friday. Guard Max Rice (16 points) was the top scorer for Boise State.
Meanwhile, Wyoming came up short against the UNLV Rebels on Wednesday, falling 69-59. Forward Jeremiah Oden had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
The Broncos are now 18-6 while the Cowboys sit at 7-16. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boise State comes into the matchup boasting the 14th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.2. Less enviably, Wyoming has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 44th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Boise State have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Wyoming.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Boise State 85 vs. Wyoming 68
- Mar 11, 2022 - Boise State 68 vs. Wyoming 61
- Feb 03, 2022 - Wyoming 72 vs. Boise State 65
- Jan 25, 2022 - Boise State 65 vs. Wyoming 62
- Jan 13, 2021 - Boise State 90 vs. Wyoming 70
- Jan 11, 2021 - Boise State 83 vs. Wyoming 60
- Feb 04, 2020 - Boise State 67 vs. Wyoming 62
- Jan 01, 2020 - Boise State 65 vs. Wyoming 54
- Jan 26, 2019 - Boise State 77 vs. Wyoming 52
- Jan 02, 2019 - Boise State 69 vs. Wyoming 55
- Mar 03, 2018 - Boise State 95 vs. Wyoming 87
- Jan 06, 2018 - Wyoming 79 vs. Boise State 78
- Feb 18, 2017 - Boise State 91 vs. Wyoming 87
- Jan 28, 2017 - Boise State 80 vs. Wyoming 65
- Feb 13, 2016 - Boise State 94 vs. Wyoming 71
- Jan 23, 2016 - Boise State 81 vs. Wyoming 71