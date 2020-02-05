Boise State vs. Wyoming odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven model

The Wyoming Cowboys and the Boise State Broncos are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys are 6-17 overall and 4-10 at home, while Boise State is 15-8 overall and 2-6 on the road. Boise State has won four consecutive games. Wyoming snapped an eight-game losing streak on Saturday. The Broncos are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Wyoming vs. Boise State odds, while the over-under is set at 133.5. Before entering any Boise State vs. Wyoming picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Boise State vs. Wyoming spread: Cowboys +9.5

Boise State vs. Wyoming over-under: 133.5 points

Boise State vs. Wyoming money line: Wyoming 400, Boise State -537

What you need to know about Wyoming

Wyoming beat the San Jose State Spartans 71-66 on Saturday. Wyoming got double-digit scores from five players: Hunter Maldonado (19), Kwane Marble II (12), Greg Milton III (12), A.J. Banks (11), and Jake Hendricks (10). Maldonado leads the team in scoring at 16.8 points per game.

What you need to know about Boise State

The Broncos beat the Nevada Wolf Pack 73-64 on Saturday. Derrick Alston had 24 points along with six boards. Justinian Jessup tied a Mountain West Conference record for career 3-pointers. He had 17 points, and he hit two 3-pointers, giving him 296 for his career. Boise State scored 28 of the game's first 36 points and never trailed.

The Broncos prevailed when these teams last met on January 1, 65-54.

