A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Boise State Broncos and the Wyoming Cowboys at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming is 7-2 overall and 4-1 at home, while Boise State is 10-1 overall and 2-1 on the road. Both teams enter Monday's matchup full of confidence. The Broncos have won 10 consecutive games, while Wyoming has won six of its last seven.

This game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Broncos as eight-point favorites in the latest Boise State vs. Wyoming odds. The over-under for total points expected is set at 148.

Wyoming vs. Boise State spread: Wyoming +8

Wyoming vs. Boise State over-under: 148 points

Wyoming vs. Boise State money line: Boise State -400, Wyoming +310



What you need to know about Wyoming

Wyoming is coming off an 81-61 beatdown courtesy of the Fresno State Bulldogs last week. Despite the loss, Wyoming had strong showings from guard Marcus Williams, who had 20 points along with seven boards, and guard Kwane Marble II, who finished with 14 points. For the season, Williams paces the Cowboys with 17.6 points per game and he's scored 20 or more points four times already this season.

The Cowboys are 12-5 against the spread in their last 17 games dating back to last season. In addition, Wyoming is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 meetings against an opponent from the Mountain West conference.

What you need to know about Boise State

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Boise State and the Air Force Falcons this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Boise State wrapped it up with an 80-69 win at home. The Broncos can attribute much of their success to forward Abu Kigab, who posted a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds in addition to five dimes. For the season, Kigab is averaging 12.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

The Broncos have also dominated this series in recent years. In fact, Boise State is 5-0 in its last five meetings against Wyoming. However, the Broncos are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games against the Cowboys.

