Bol Bol, five-star son of NBA legend Manute Bol, commits to Oregon over Kentucky

Bol Bol, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2018, committed to Oregon on Monday.

"It came down to Oregon and Kentucky," Bol wrote in a column for The Players' Tribune.

Bol is the son of Manute Bol, the 7-foot-7 center who played parts of 10 seasons in the NBA and led the league in blocks twice. He's the No. 3 prospect in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The 7-1 center played this summer on the Nike EYBL circuit and officially visited only two schools -- Oregon and Kentucky.

Bol is the fourth top-60 prospect in the Class of 2018 to commit to Oregon. The others are No. 18 Louis King, No. 47 Will Richardson and No. 57 Miles Norris. Oregon's class is now ranked No. 1 nationally, according to 247Sports.