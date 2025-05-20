The national champs have loaded up and may well have a roster to make a push for another Final Four. Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland committed to Florida, he announced Tuesday, meaning the Gators' 2025-26 backcourt will be led by two high-profile transfers. Xaivian Lee, a former Princeton standout, committed to UF on April 16.

The NIL deal to land Fland was more than $2 million, sources told CBS Sports. Florida had been involved with recruiting Fland for nearly a month.

The 6-foot-3 lead guard is a former five-star prospect and charts as one of the 10 best portal players in this year's cycle. He flirted with the pre-NBA Draft process but announced last week he'd be returning to college. Fland averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds at Arkansas last season, playing in 21 games — missing 15 contests due to a thumb injury. He visited Florida over the weekend; momentum had been cresting in the Gators' favor ever since.

The Fland commitment comes after Florida explored adding USC transfer Desmond Claude before ultimately continuing to look elsewhere. Fland is a creative shot-taker and playmaker, though his inconsistency betrayed some of his potential. He shot a mere 37.9% overall, including 34% from 3-point range. For Florida, the addition means Todd Golden's Gators will have a roster that is in the mix and likely to land as a preseason top 10 team. With Fland and Lee in the backcourt, the Gators also return power forward Thomas Haugh, power forward Rueben Chinyelu (who withdrew from the draft process a few days ago) and center Micah Handlogten. Also likely to return is big man Alex Condon, who participated at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, but sources said he's more likely than not to ultimately make his way back to Gainesville. The Gators will welcome in a pair of four-star freshmen (CJ Ingram and Alex Lloyd) as well.

It's a huge win for Florida, as the Gators are losing Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard to expiring eligibility, plus Denzel Aberdeen (off to Kentucky), so landing at least one more high-ceiling guard was a huge priority. UF in effect traded Aberdeen for Fland. With Fland off the board, the biggest names to watch for in the transfer portal include Texas Tech transfer Derrion Williams, St. John's t transfer RJ Luis, Memphis transfer PJ Haggerty and Claude.