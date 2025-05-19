Former Arkansas star Boogie Fland is currently on an official visit to Florida, and the reigning national champions are "widely perceived to be the leader" to land the former highly touted recruit, 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein reported.

Fland recently withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft after an up-and-down first season at Arkansas under coach John Calipari. Fland, the former No. 22 overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, is the top-ranked combo-guard available in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings with a five-star grade.

Fland is the fifth-highest-ranked uncommitted transfer available in the rankings behind Memphis PJ Haggerty, St. John's RJ Luis Jr., Texas Tech's Darrion Williams and Florida State's Jamir Watkins.

If Fland does end up at Florida, he would fill an immediate hole in the backcourt. The Gators landed prized Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee earlier this offseason, where he is expected to replace former All-American guard Walter Clayton Jr. in the starting lineup. Florida starting center Rueben Chinyelu announced Monday he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft to return to school.

After missing over two months with a thumb injury during SEC play, Fland was medically cleared to return to the NCAA Tournament. Fland injured his hand against Florida on Jan. 11 and played two games before undergoing surgery to repair an injury to his Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) on his right thumb.

Before the injury, Fland was a potential top-10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 21 games. Fland logged just nine minutes in Arkansas' season-ending loss to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.