Halftime Report

Duke has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 40-34 lead against Boston College.

Duke entered the matchup having won 11 straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 12, or will Boston College step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Duke 15-2, Boston College 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Boston College will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Eagles have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with three straight defeats, while the Blue Devils will come in with 11 straight victories.

Last Monday, things could have been worse for Boston College, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 78-60 loss to Notre Dame.

Boston College's loss came about despite a quality game from Donald Hand Jr., who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points. The dominant performance also gave Hand Jr. a new career-high in threes (five).

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Duke was far and away the favorite against Miami on Tuesday. Duke simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Miami 89-54. The Blue Devils have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won 11 matchups by 21 points or more this season.

Duke can attribute much of their success to Kon Knueppel, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points, and Khaman Maluach, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Mason Gillis, who earned 12 points.

Duke was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Boston College's defeat dropped their record down to 9-8. As for Duke, their win was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Boston College has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Boston College lost to Duke at home by a decisive 80-65 margin in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will Boston College have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Duke is a big 23.5-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Blue Devils, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Duke has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.