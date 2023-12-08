Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Holy Cross 2-7, Boston College 6-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles will be playing at home against the Holy Cross Crusaders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Boston College might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up nine turnovers on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Eagles beat the Blue Devils 82-68.

Boston College got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Mason Madsen out in front who scored 15 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Jaeden Zackery was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 6 assists and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 78-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Blue Devils.

The Eagles have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 6-3 record. As for the Crusaders, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boston College have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Holy Cross struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Boston College against Holy Cross in their previous matchup back in November of 2021 as the team secured a 85-55 win. Does Boston College have another victory up their sleeve, or will Holy Cross turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.