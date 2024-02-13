Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Louisville 8-16, Boston College 13-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Louisville Cardinals and the Boston College Eagles are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 13th at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Louisville is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Cardinals were able to grind out a solid victory over the Yellow Jackets, taking the game 79-67.

Kaleb Glenn was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds. It was the first time this season that he pulled down ten or more rebounds. Mike James was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Eagles ended up a good deal behind the Blue Devils on Saturday and lost 80-65. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Boston College in their matchups with the Blue Devils: they've now lost nine in a row.

Boston College's defeat came about despite a quality game from Mason Madsen, who scored 15 points. Madsen is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four games straight.

The Cardinals' win bumped their record up to 8-16. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 13-10.

Louisville will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the 8.5-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Louisville ended up a good deal behind the Eagles when the teams last played back in March of 2023, losing 80-62. Can Louisville avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston College is a big 8.5-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisville has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.