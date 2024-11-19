Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 2-2, Boston College 2-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles will face off against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while the Greyhounds will be stumbling in from a loss.

Boston College took a loss when they played away from home last Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They had just enough and edged Temple out 72-69. The team accrued 46 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win.

Boston College's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Elijah Strong, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Strong a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four). Another player making a difference was Donald Hand Jr., who posted 17 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. They were dealt a punishing 83-57 defeat at the hands of VCU. The over/under was set at 139.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Boston College now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Loyola Maryland, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Boston College has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.