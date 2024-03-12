Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Miami 15-16, Boston College 17-14

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles and the Miami Hurricanes are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena in an ACC postseason contest. Miami does have the home-court advantage, but Boston College is expected to win by two points.

Last Saturday, the Eagles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cardinals, taking the game 67-61. 67 seems to be a good number for Boston College as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Among those leading the charge was Claudell Harris Jr., who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight loss. They took a 83-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seminoles. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Miami in their matchups with Florida State: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the defeat, Miami got a solid performance out of Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 17 rebounds. Omier didn't help Miami's cause all that much against Boston College on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Matthew Cleveland was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with seven rebounds.

The win makes it two in a row for the Eagles and bumps their season record up to 17-14. As for the Hurricanes, they have been struggling recently as they've lost ten of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-16 record this season.

Boston College beat Miami 67-57 in their previous matchup on Wednesday. Does Boston College have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miami turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a slight 2-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.