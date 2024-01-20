Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: N. Carolina 14-3, Boston College 11-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $80.80

What to Know

N. Carolina has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The N. Carolina Tar Heels and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC battle at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Tar Heels didn't have too much trouble with the Cardinals at home as they won 86-70. The over/under was set at 156 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

N. Carolina's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from RJ Davis, who scored 21 points along with six assists and six rebounds. Armando Bacot was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Eagles beat the Fighting Irish 63-59 on Monday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 3:35 mark of the first half, when Boston College was facing a 31-19 deficit.

Jaeden Zackery was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 20 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Quinten Post, who scored 17 points.

The Tar Heels' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.6 points per game. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 11-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as N. Carolina and Boston College are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.9 points per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, N. Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. For those looking to play the spread, keep N. Carolina in mind: they have a solid 11-6 record against the spread this season.

Odds

N. Carolina is a solid 7-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tar Heels slightly, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.