Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Pittsburgh 18-10, Boston College 15-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

Boston College will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Boston College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 72-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cavaliers.

Despite the loss, Boston College got a solid performance out of Quinten Post, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. Post didn't help Boston College's cause all that much against the Wolfpack on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Jaeden Zackery was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Pittsburgh found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell 69-62 to the Tigers. Pittsburgh has not had much luck with the Tigers recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

Carlton Carrington put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. He didn't help Pittsburgh's cause all that much against the Hokies on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Pittsburgh struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 15-13. As for the Panthers, their loss dropped their record down to 18-10.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boston College haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Boston College suffered a grim 77-58 defeat to the Panthers in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Boston College have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Pittsburgh is a slight 1-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.