Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Richmond 2-0, Boston College 2-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Richmond has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will take on the Boston College Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Richmond proved on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Saints 90-48 at home. With Richmond ahead 43-22 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Richmond to victory, but perhaps none more so than Isaiah Bigelow, who earned 17 points. Dji Bailey was another key contributor, earning 14 points.

Meanwhile, the Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Bulldogs on Friday, but they still walked away with a 75-71 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for Boston College.

Boston College can attribute much of their success to Jaeden Zackery, who earned 21 points along with 4 steals. Another player making a difference was Devin McGlockton, who earned 12 points.

The Spiders' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to an identical 2-0.

Richmond is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 11-19-1 record against the spread.

Richmond took their victory against Boston College in their previous matchup back in November of 2019 by a conclusive 64-44. The rematch might be a little tougher for Richmond since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston College is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Richmond has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Boston College.