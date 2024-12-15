Who's Playing

Stonehill Skyhawks @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Stonehill 6-5, Boston College 6-4

What to Know

Skyhawks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Boston College Eagles at 4:00 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Skyhawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 23-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Stonehill is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat Lesley 97-53. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 57-22.

Stonehill smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lesley only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, Boston College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 72-66 to Wake Forest.

Despite their loss, Boston College saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Elijah Strong, who scored 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Strong a new career-high in threes (four).

Stonehill has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 6-5 record this season. As for Boston College, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-4.

Stonehill came up short against Boston College when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 63-56. Can Stonehill avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston College is a big 16.5-point favorite against Stonehill, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.