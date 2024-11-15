Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Temple 3-0, Boston College 1-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Temple Owls are taking a road trip to face off against the Boston College Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Owls are looking to tack on another W to their three-game streak on the road dating back to last season.

On Tuesday, Temple was able to grind out a solid win over Drexel, taking the game 69-61.

Temple can attribute much of their success to Jamal Mashburn Jr., who posted 20 points along with five rebounds, and Zion Stanford, who went 9 for 13 en route to 23 points. Mashburn Jr.'s evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Boston College last Friday, but the final result did not. They suffered a grim 80-55 loss to VCU. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Eagles have suffered since March 2nd.

Despite the loss, Boston College had strong showings from Roger McFarlane, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Donald Hand Jr., who earned 17 points in addition to eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Hand Jr. a new career-high in offensive rebounds (three).

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Boston College struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as VCU racked up 14.

Temple's victory bumped their record up to 3-0. As for Boston College, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Temple has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.