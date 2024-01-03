Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in February of 2023 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Boston College and Wake Forest will finish this one. Boston College has jumped out to a quick 40-36 lead against Wake Forest.

Boston College entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Wake Forest step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Wake Forest 9-3, Boston College 9-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Wake Forest has enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Wake Forest has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 19 points or more this season. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Hokies 86-63. With Wake Forest ahead 44-24 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Among those leading the charge was Hunter Sallis, who scored 20 points along with nine rebounds. Andrew Carr was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston College entered their tilt with Lehigh with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Eagles strolled past the Mountain Hawks with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the game 85-69. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as Boston College did.

Among those leading the charge was Claudell Harris Jr., who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 3 assists. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaeden Zackery, who scored 13 points.

The Demon Deacons' victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.8 points per game. As for the Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Wake Forest and Boston College are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wake Forest hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.3 points per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Wake Forest is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Wake Forest is a slight 2-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

Boston College and Wake Forest both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.