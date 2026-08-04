Boston College AD denies basketball broadcast team's firing was tied to new coach Luke Murray

Boston College's basketball reset under Luke Murray reportedly has extended well beyond the roster and coaching staff. In a move that qualifies as anything but routine, the Eagles allegedly parted ways with their longtime broadcast team at the request of their new coach, who reportedly wanted no one inside the building connected to the previous regime.

In an interview with Awful Announcing, former Boston College radio analyst Kevin Collins says he was fired along with play-by-play partner Josh Maurer last month after 13 seasons together. The duo's tenure at Chestnut Hill spanned several coaching changes at the school.

"He's a young head coach, no experience, and he's being given the power to take two guys' careers away from them who have done nothing but try to serve the program and promote the program," Collins said.

Boston College athletic director Blake James denied those claims Tuesday.

"The decision to not renew the contracts of our men's basketball radio announcers was made by Boston College Athletics administrators in consultation with our MMR partner," James wrote in a statement to The Field of 68. "We wish both Kevin and Josh the best going forward."

New coaches often change assistants, support personnel and even the program's daily operation, but reaching into the broadcast booth is a different level of housecleaning. Murray clearly wants a fresh start at Boston College, though this unusual decision ensures his tenure begins with immediate scrutiny.

Collins and Maurer were unable to meet with Murray this offseason after his arrival in March, which raised flags.

"I was always told either Coach Murray is off recruiting, or we have an official visit today, and it's not a good day, we've got a lot going on," Collins said.

Collins says he and Maurer were fired a few days before Aug. 1, making the likelihood of finding full-time work ahead of college basketball's 2026-27 season difficult. Boston College's Deputy Athletic Director relayed the news, which led to Collins taking the issue up the administrative chain to Craig Anderson, Boston College's deputy athletic director and the team's basketball administrator.

While there was pushback from Anderson, per Collins, the decision from Murray to rid the program of any remnants of the previous regime was final.

"The reasoning that I was given was that Coach Murray basically wants a whole new fresh coat of paint on the entire program and wants no remnants of the past around the program," Collins said. "We have nothing to do with any of that. But he wanted us removed. Didn't feel comfortable being around a link to the past, if you will. My challenge was, well, how can he not feel comfortable around us? He hasn't even given us the chance to meet us."

Hired away from Dan Hurley's staff at UConn, Murray worked five seasons at mid-majors before joining Xavier's staff in 2015 and later working at Louisville. This stint with UConn was his third coaching position at a program led by Hurley.

Hurley said last season he considered Murray to be his offensive coordinator with the Huskies, an intricate system of pick-and-pops and high rolls that has led to great success in recent years for the dominant Big East program. The two of them helped devise some of the most sophisticated schemes in college basketball in recent years, and that alchemy was instrumental in UConn winning back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024.

Murray was instrumental in talent acquisition for the Huskies as Hurley's lead recruiter for a number of UConn's most important players over the past half-decade, including Alex Karaban, Solo Ball, Cam Spencer, Liam McNeeley and Braylon Mullins.

Boston College hasn't yet named its replacement broadcast team following the exit of its veteran pairing.