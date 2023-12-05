The Central Connecticut Blue Devils will face off against the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday at Silvio O. Conte Forum in one of the first tips of the day. Boston College is 5-3 overall and 3-1 at home, while Central Connecticut is 3-4 overall and 1-3 on the road. BC is 4-4 against the spread this season and Central Connecticut has a 3-2-1 ATS mark.

Boston College is favored by 15 points in the latest Boston College vs. Central Connecticut odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 142 points, down two points from the opening line. Before entering any Central Connecticut vs. Boston College picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2023-24 season on a 98-61 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a 10-2 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on CCSU-Boston College. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Boston College vs. CCSU spread: Boston College -15

Boston College vs. CCSU over/under: 142 points

Boston College vs. CCSU money line: Boston College -1544, CCSU +858

Boston College vs. CCSU picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Central Connecticut

Last Saturday, the Blue Devils earned a 78-67 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders. The victory made it back-to-back wins for CCSU, a team that lost its first four Division-I games of the season. The Blue Devils also covered in both those matchups, easily winning as a 2-point underdog against Army and as a 6.5-point favorite against Holy Cross.

They've heavily utilized nine players in the rotation and only two -- forward Allan Jeanne-Rose (14.7 ppg) and guard Kellen Amos (11.6 ppg) -- have averaged double-digit scoring. Central Connecticut has been strong on the defensive end, giving up just 67.3 points per game.

What you need to know about Boston College

Meanwhile, Boston College is coming off an 84-78 overtime loss to NC State in its ACC opener on Saturday. Jaeden Zackery put forth a strong effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points along with six rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Quinten Post, who scored 18 points and recorded seven rebounds and three blocks.

BC has now lost three of its last four, though its one win in that span was an impressive 80-62 victory at Vanderbilt, a game where the Eagles were 2.5-point underdogs. Post, a 7-footer who started his career at Mississippi State, leads the Eagles in points (20.9), rebounds (8.6) and blocks (2.4).

How to make Boston College vs. Central Connecticut picks

The model has simulated Boston College vs. CCSU 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Central Connecticut vs. Boston College, and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that's on a 98-61 roll on top-rated CBB picks.