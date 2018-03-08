Boston College vs. Clemson odds: Picks from expert who's won 3 straight on Tigers

Twelfth-seeded Boston College enters Thursday's ACC Tournament quarterfinal versus Clemson with huge momentum and big dreams. The Eagles knocked off Georgia Tech, then upset NC State at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while fourth-seeded Clemson enjoyed a double-bye.

Having lost to Clemson by just four points in January, the Eagles have reason to believe they can extend their magical run.



Bookmakers list the Tigers, who have lost four of six, as four-point favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 139.5.



Before you get down on this 2 p.m. ET game, you need to hear what data scientist Stephen Oh has to say.



A SportsLine expert who co-founded Accuscore, Oh specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. His NCAA Tournament upset bracket accurately predicted nine of the 12 double-digit seed upsets and 12 of the 15 first-round upsets the last two years.



And he has strong data on Clemson; Oh has cashed three straight picks for or against the Tigers.



We can tell you Oh is leaning Under 139.5 for Thursday, but what about the spread, which he has made his name picking?



Oh knows Clemson, ranked 19th nationally, enjoyed a double-bye in the ACC Tournament for the first time in program history. The Tigers have all the ingredients to go far in this tournament and the Big Dance.



They're stout defensively, led by 6-9 Elijah Thomas (2.3 blocks, 7.8 rebounds per game). Junior guard Marcquise Reed is a dangerous scorer who averaged 16.3 points while shooting 38 percent from deep.



But the Eagles are dreaming big after reaching the quarters for the first time in five years.



ACC leading scorer Jerome Robinson poured in 45 points in the wins over Georgia Tech and NC State while going 15 of 17 from the foul line. Sophomore guard Ky Bowman has scored at least 22 in four straight games.

The Eagles have covered four of their past five games. Will they keep it close Thursday afternoon, or possibly pull another upset? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Boston College-Clemson you should be all over Thursday, and see which critical stat determines the point-spread winner, all from a data scientist who's nailed three straight Clemson picks.