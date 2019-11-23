Boston College vs. DePaul live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

How to watch Boston College vs. DePaul basketball game

Who's Playing

Boston College (home) vs. DePaul (away)

Current Records: Boston College 4-1; DePaul 5-0

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons will take on the Boston College Eagles at noon ET on Saturday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. DePaul is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, the Blue Demons took down the Cornell Big Red 75-54 on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for DePaul was F Paul Reed, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds along with four blocks. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Reed.

Meanwhile, BC also played a game with a lot of turnovers (29) and won 72-68 over the Eastern Washington Eagles. Four players on BC scored in the double digits: G Jay Heath (17), G Derryck Thornton (14), F Nik Popovic (13), and G Jared Hamilton (12).

Barring any buzzer beaters, DePaul are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 16.5-point spread on Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

It was close but no cigar for the Blue Demons as they fell 65-62 to BC when the two teams last met in last December. Can the Blue Demons avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Blue Demons are a slight 1-point favorite against the Eagles.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Demons as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

  • Dec 22, 2018 - Boston College 65 vs. DePaul 62
Our Latest Stories