Boston College vs. DePaul live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Boston College vs. DePaul basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston College (home) vs. DePaul (away)
Current Records: Boston College 4-1; DePaul 5-0
What to Know
The DePaul Blue Demons will take on the Boston College Eagles at noon ET on Saturday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. DePaul is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, the Blue Demons took down the Cornell Big Red 75-54 on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for DePaul was F Paul Reed, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds along with four blocks. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Reed.
Meanwhile, BC also played a game with a lot of turnovers (29) and won 72-68 over the Eastern Washington Eagles. Four players on BC scored in the double digits: G Jay Heath (17), G Derryck Thornton (14), F Nik Popovic (13), and G Jared Hamilton (12).
Barring any buzzer beaters, DePaul are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 16.5-point spread on Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
It was close but no cigar for the Blue Demons as they fell 65-62 to BC when the two teams last met in last December. Can the Blue Demons avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Blue Demons are a slight 1-point favorite against the Eagles.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Demons as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 22, 2018 - Boston College 65 vs. DePaul 62
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke survives vs. Hoyas
The freshman big finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Hoyas
-
Oklahoma State gets NOA from NCAA
Former Cowboys assistant Lamont Evans, who was found guilty of federal crimes, charged with...
-
Podcast: Blue Devils facing Hoyas
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Tom Izzo's frustration with transfer waivers
-
How to watch: Miss. State at Marquette
How to watch the Bulldogs take on the Golden Eagles
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 Duke faces Hoyas
Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devils are 5-0 following Thursday's blowout of Cal
-
LSU vs. Utah State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Utah State vs. LSU game 10,000 times.
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...