Boston College vs. DePaul live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Boston College (home) vs. DePaul (away)

Current Records: Boston College 4-1; DePaul 5-0

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons will take on the Boston College Eagles at noon ET on Saturday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. DePaul is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, the Blue Demons took down the Cornell Big Red 75-54 on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for DePaul was F Paul Reed, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds along with four blocks. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Reed.

Meanwhile, BC also played a game with a lot of turnovers (29) and won 72-68 over the Eastern Washington Eagles. Four players on BC scored in the double digits: G Jay Heath (17), G Derryck Thornton (14), F Nik Popovic (13), and G Jared Hamilton (12).

Barring any buzzer beaters, DePaul are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 16.5-point spread on Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

It was close but no cigar for the Blue Demons as they fell 65-62 to BC when the two teams last met in last December. Can the Blue Demons avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Blue Demons are a slight 1-point favorite against the Eagles.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Demons as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.