Who's Playing
Detroit @ Boston College
Current Records: Detroit 1-0; Boston College 1-0
What to Know
The Boston College Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Detroit Titans at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. BC has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Eagles came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cornell Big Red on Monday, sneaking past 79-77. BC relied on the efforts of T.J. Bickerstaff, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds along with five steals, and CJ Penha Jr., who had 15 points.
Meanwhile, everything went Detroit's way against the Rochester Yellowjackets on Tuesday as they made off with a 93-65 win.
The wins brought BC up to 1-0 and Detroit to 1-0. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles enter the game with 7.2 steals per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. But the Titans come into the contest boasting the fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at six. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $1.95
Odds
The Eagles are a big 9-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Eagles as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.