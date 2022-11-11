Who's Playing

Detroit @ Boston College

Current Records: Detroit 1-0; Boston College 1-0

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Detroit Titans at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. BC has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Eagles came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cornell Big Red on Monday, sneaking past 79-77. BC relied on the efforts of T.J. Bickerstaff, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds along with five steals, and CJ Penha Jr., who had 15 points.

Meanwhile, everything went Detroit's way against the Rochester Yellowjackets on Tuesday as they made off with a 93-65 win.

The wins brought BC up to 1-0 and Detroit to 1-0. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles enter the game with 7.2 steals per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. But the Titans come into the contest boasting the fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at six. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 1 p.m. ET

Friday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.95

Odds

The Eagles are a big 9-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Eagles as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.