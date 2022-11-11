The Detroit Mercy Titans (1-0) go on the road to clash against the Boston College Eagles (1-0) in a non-conference fight on Friday afternoon. The Titans had a convincing win in their season-opener. On Nov. 8, they pummeled Rochester University 93-65. Meanwhile, Boston College beat Cornell narrowly 79-77.

Tip-off from the Conte Forum in Boston, Mass., is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 9-point favorites in the latest Detroit vs. Boston College odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.5.

Detroit Mercy vs. Boston College spread: Eagles -9

Detroit Mercy vs. Boston College over/under: 139.5 points

Detroit Mercy vs. Boston College money line: Eagles -475, Titans +360

DETU: Titans are 6-2 ATS in their last eight Friday games

BC: Over is 5-1 in Eagles' last six overall

Why Boston College can cover

Boston College played fairly well in the win over Cornell. They shot 47% from the field and moved the ball around. The Eagles racked up 19 assists and had five players score in double figures. Freshman guard Prince Aligbe is a dynamic athlete who has the tools to dominate at this level. Aligbe is a shutdown defender and a beast on the glass.

The Minnesota native dropped 16 points and grabbed nine boards in his debut. Senior forward T.J. Bickerstaff plays extremely hard and knows how to gain position down low. Bickerstaff can finish with either hand and has a soft touch around the rim. The Georgia native recorded a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Why Detroit Mercy can cover

Senior guard Antoine Davis is the No. 1 scoring option for the Titans. Davis has showcased his ability to knock down a jumper from anywhere on the floor. The Alabama native can score off the dribble or in catch-and-shoot situations. On Nov. 8 against Rochester University, he dropped a team-high 28 points and eight assists.

Senior forward Jordan Phillips is a massive threat in the paint. Phillips is an aggressive player with the ball in his hands. He loves to attack the paint and knows how to draw contact. The Texas native also understands how to get in a great position to snag rebounds. Phillips amassed 18 points, 10 rebounds and went 5-for-6 from the field. In addition, he shot 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

