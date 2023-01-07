Who's Playing

Duke @ Boston College

Current Records: Duke 11-4; Boston College 8-7

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles haven't won a matchup against the #16 Duke Blue Devils since Dec. 9 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. BC and the Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. BC should still be riding high after a win, while Duke will be looking to right the ship.

BC beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 70-63 on Tuesday. BC got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jaeden Zackery (18), guard Prince Aligbe (15), guard Makai Ashton-Langford (12), and forward Quinten Post (10).

Meanwhile, a victory for Duke just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. 2023 "welcomed" them with an 84-60 beatdown courtesy of the NC State Wolfpack. Center Kyle Filipowski (14 points) and forward Dariq Whitehead (12 points) were the top scorers for the Blue Devils.

The Eagles ended up a good deal behind Duke when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 75-59. Maybe BC will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duke have won nine out of their last ten games against Boston College.