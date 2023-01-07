Who's Playing
Duke @ Boston College
Current Records: Duke 11-4; Boston College 8-7
What to Know
The Boston College Eagles haven't won a matchup against the #16 Duke Blue Devils since Dec. 9 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. BC and the Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. BC should still be riding high after a win, while Duke will be looking to right the ship.
BC beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 70-63 on Tuesday. BC got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jaeden Zackery (18), guard Prince Aligbe (15), guard Makai Ashton-Langford (12), and forward Quinten Post (10).
Meanwhile, a victory for Duke just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. 2023 "welcomed" them with an 84-60 beatdown courtesy of the NC State Wolfpack. Center Kyle Filipowski (14 points) and forward Dariq Whitehead (12 points) were the top scorers for the Blue Devils.
The Eagles ended up a good deal behind Duke when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 75-59. Maybe BC will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Duke have won nine out of their last ten games against Boston College.
- Dec 03, 2022 - Duke 75 vs. Boston College 59
- Feb 12, 2022 - Duke 72 vs. Boston College 61
- Mar 09, 2021 - Duke 86 vs. Boston College 51
- Jan 06, 2021 - Duke 83 vs. Boston College 82
- Feb 04, 2020 - Duke 63 vs. Boston College 55
- Dec 31, 2019 - Duke 88 vs. Boston College 49
- Feb 05, 2019 - Duke 80 vs. Boston College 55
- Dec 09, 2017 - Boston College 89 vs. Duke 84
- Jan 07, 2017 - Duke 93 vs. Boston College 82
- Jan 02, 2016 - Duke 81 vs. Boston College 64