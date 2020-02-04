Boston College vs. Duke: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Boston College vs. Duke basketball game
Who's Playing
Duke @ Boston College
Current Records: Duke 18-3; Boston College 11-11
What to Know
The Boston College Eagles are staring down a pretty large 15-point disadvantage in the spread for Tuesday's contest. BC and the #7 Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
BC escaped with a win against the North Carolina Tar Heels by the margin of a single free throw, 71-70. The Eagles relied on the efforts of guard Jared Hamilton, who had 18 points, and forward Nik Popovic, who had ten points in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, Duke was able to grind out a solid win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, winning 97-88. It was another big night for Duke's center Vernon Carey Jr., who posted a double-double on 26 points and 17 rebounds.
BC is now 11-11 while Duke sits at 18-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: BC comes into the matchup boasting the 27th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.7. But Duke enters the game with 8.9 steals per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.00
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 15-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 145
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Duke have won four out of their last five games against Boston College.
- Dec 31, 2019 - Duke 88 vs. Boston College 49
- Feb 05, 2019 - Duke 80 vs. Boston College 55
- Dec 09, 2017 - Boston College 89 vs. Duke 84
- Jan 07, 2017 - Duke 93 vs. Boston College 82
- Jan 02, 2016 - Duke 81 vs. Boston College 64
