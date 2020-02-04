Boston College vs. Duke: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Duke @ Boston College

Current Records: Duke 18-3; Boston College 11-11

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles are staring down a pretty large 15-point disadvantage in the spread for Tuesday's contest. BC and the #7 Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

BC escaped with a win against the North Carolina Tar Heels by the margin of a single free throw, 71-70. The Eagles relied on the efforts of guard Jared Hamilton, who had 18 points, and forward Nik Popovic, who had ten points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Duke was able to grind out a solid win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, winning 97-88. It was another big night for Duke's center Vernon Carey Jr., who posted a double-double on 26 points and 17 rebounds.

BC is now 11-11 while Duke sits at 18-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: BC comes into the matchup boasting the 27th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.7. But Duke enters the game with 8.9 steals per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 15-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 145

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Duke have won four out of their last five games against Boston College.