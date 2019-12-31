Boston College vs. Duke odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 31 from proven model

The Boston College Eagles will take on the second-ranked Duke Blue Devils at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is 11-1 overall and 6-1 at home, while Boston College is 8-5 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Blue Devils have won five in a row and have not lost since Nov. 26. The Eagles, meanwhile, have won four in a row after putting a four-game losing streak behind them. The Blue Devils are favored by 22-points in the latest Duke vs. Boston College odds, while the over-under is set at 140. Before entering any Boston College vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The Blue Devils are coming off a dominant 75-50 victory over Brown on Saturday. No one put up better numbers for Duke than Vernon Carey Jr., who had 19 points in addition to six boards. Alex O'Connell added 14 points and Wendell Moore Jr. had 10 points. All of Duke's last five wins have been at least by a dozen points. And Duke will enter Tuesday's ACC matchup full of confidence having beaten the Eagles in each of its last nine meetings at home against Boston College.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, Boston College took down California 64-60 two weeks ago at the Al Attles Classic. Four players on Boston College scored in the double digits: Jairus Hamilton (18), Jared Hamilton (12), Julian Rishwain (12), and Derryck Thornton (10). Boston College trailed 50-39 with 10 minutes remaining but went on a 17-2 run to capture the lead.

