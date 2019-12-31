Boston College vs. Duke odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 31 from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Boston College and Duke. Here are the results:
The Boston College Eagles will take on the second-ranked Duke Blue Devils at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is 11-1 overall and 6-1 at home, while Boston College is 8-5 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Blue Devils have won five in a row and have not lost since Nov. 26. The Eagles, meanwhile, have won four in a row after putting a four-game losing streak behind them. The Blue Devils are favored by 22-points in the latest Duke vs. Boston College odds, while the over-under is set at 140. Before entering any Boston College vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Duke vs. Boston College 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Blue Devils are coming off a dominant 75-50 victory over Brown on Saturday. No one put up better numbers for Duke than Vernon Carey Jr., who had 19 points in addition to six boards. Alex O'Connell added 14 points and Wendell Moore Jr. had 10 points. All of Duke's last five wins have been at least by a dozen points. And Duke will enter Tuesday's ACC matchup full of confidence having beaten the Eagles in each of its last nine meetings at home against Boston College.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, Boston College took down California 64-60 two weeks ago at the Al Attles Classic. Four players on Boston College scored in the double digits: Jairus Hamilton (18), Jared Hamilton (12), Julian Rishwain (12), and Derryck Thornton (10). Boston College trailed 50-39 with 10 minutes remaining but went on a 17-2 run to capture the lead.
So who wins Boston College vs. Duke? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Boston College vs. Duke spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FOTW: Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey
The Wildcats' Maxey was great vs. Louisville and four of the six best freshmen in college basketball...
-
Top 25 And 1: Butler faces tough test
The Bulldogs and Red Storm enter this game with a combined record of 23-3
-
Coaches Poll: Duke No. 2 behind Zags
Undefeated Auburn is No. 7 and undefeated San Diego State is No. 12.
-
AP Top 25: Zags stay No. 1, Duke No. 2
A look at the new AP top 25 college basketball rankings updated Monday
-
KU plane has engine failure; team 'safe'
The team is all safe and is staying the night in San Jose before a return trip back to Lawrence
-
Top 25 And 1: Gonzaga takes top spot
The Zags are 13-1 and might just hold the top spot through Selection Sunday
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic