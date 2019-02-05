Boston College vs. Duke odds, line, spread: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 90-58 roll

The Duke Blue Devils hope to exact revenge on a persistent nemesis when they host the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke has won five consecutive games overall, with the last four coming by double-figures, but the Blue Devils need to guard against a potential letdown Tuesday ahead of their Saturday showdown at Virginia. The last time these clubs met, the Eagles pulled an 89-84 home upset as 15-point underdog. The Blue Devils are 23.5-point favorites, down from an opener of -24, in the latest Duke vs. Boston College odds. The over-under for total points scored has held steady at 157. Before you make any Boston College vs. Duke picks and Tuesday college basketball predictions, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that in their last two games, the Blue Devils have returned to their free-flowing and high-scoring ways, shooting better than 54 percent against Notre Dame and St. John's. They enter Tuesday with the nation's third-ranked scoring offense at 87.4 points per game. Their season low in ACC play is 66, and that was in a win over Georgia Tech.

But perhaps Duke's biggest strides have been made on the defensive end. It has held its last four opponents to 64 points or fewer. And the Eagles should have Duke's attention after last year's upset. They shot 51 percent and made 15 three-pointers while consistently finding open looks in that meeting.

But just because the Blue Devils can score doesn't mean they'll cover the Duke vs. Boston College spread.

Boston College features many of the same players who contributed to last season's upset of Duke. The key cog is junior Ky Bowman, one of the top players in the ACC. He is averaging 20.8 points and 7.9 rebounds. Bowman had 30 points and 10 rebounds in last year's win. He hit 12 of 24 from the field and also added nine assists. The Eagles hit 15 3-pointers as a team and shot 51 percent.

Boston College has been on the short end in a handful of tight ACC games, but still has wins over likely NCAA Tournament-bound opponents like Florida State and Minnesota.

