Who's Playing
Louisville @ Boston College
Regular Season Records: Louisville 4-27; Boston College 15-16
What to Know
The Boston College Eagles and the Louisville Cardinals are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET March 7 at Greensboro Coliseum in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Eagles came up short against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday, falling 73-65. Guard Makai Ashton-Langford wasn't much of a difference maker for BC; Ashton-Langford played for 39 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, U of L ended up a good deal behind the Virginia Cavaliers when they played this past Saturday, losing 75-60. Despite the loss, the Cardinals got a solid performance out of guard Mike James, who had 24 points.
BC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-8 against the spread when favored.
Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: BC is stumbling into the game with the 33rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average. U of Ls have had an even harder time: they are ninth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisville have won seven out of their last nine games against Boston College.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Boston College 75 vs. Louisville 65
- Jan 19, 2022 - Louisville 67 vs. Boston College 54
- Jan 02, 2021 - Louisville 76 vs. Boston College 64
- Jan 29, 2020 - Louisville 86 vs. Boston College 69
- Feb 27, 2019 - Boston College 66 vs. Louisville 59
- Jan 16, 2019 - Louisville 80 vs. Boston College 70
- Jan 21, 2018 - Louisville 77 vs. Boston College 69
- Feb 04, 2017 - Louisville 90 vs. Boston College 67
- Feb 06, 2016 - Louisville 79 vs. Boston College 47