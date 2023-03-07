Who's Playing

Louisville @ Boston College

Regular Season Records: Louisville 4-27; Boston College 15-16

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles and the Louisville Cardinals are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET March 7 at Greensboro Coliseum in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Eagles came up short against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday, falling 73-65. Guard Makai Ashton-Langford wasn't much of a difference maker for BC; Ashton-Langford played for 39 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, U of L ended up a good deal behind the Virginia Cavaliers when they played this past Saturday, losing 75-60. Despite the loss, the Cardinals got a solid performance out of guard Mike James, who had 24 points.

BC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-8 against the spread when favored.

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: BC is stumbling into the game with the 33rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.3 on average. U of Ls have had an even harder time: they are ninth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisville have won seven out of their last nine games against Boston College.